Botswana opposition to challenge poll outcome

Botswana’s main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) on Tuesday announced its intention to challenge the ruling party’s victory in last month’s general elections.In a letter from its lawyer Dick Bayford, UDC informed the parties that contested the October 15 elections that it plans to take the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to the High Court for an order nullifying the results in five constituencies in the capital Gaborone.

The opposition party said it wants the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s victory in the constituencies in question nullified “by reason of numerous irregularities to be fully traversed”.

The BDP won 38 of the 57 parliamentary seats that were contested for, including a number in the capital which has previously been a stronghold for the opposition.

All the five constituencies which were previously held by the opposition before the just ended general elections were won by the BDP.

“An aggrieved party should launch a petition within 30 days after the results have been announced and we are left with a few days before file the papers with the court,” Bayford told APA.

In the letter, the UDC extended an invitation to other candidates from opposition parties to be party to the court petition as a co-petitioners.

IEC spokesperson Osupile Maroba said the UDC had a democratic right to challenge the poll if it feels there were irregularities.