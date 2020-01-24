Botswana opposition to pretest against poll irregularities

Botswana’s main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change has revealed that it will on Saturday hold demonstrations in the capital Gaborone against what it calls lack of free and credible elections.Speaking to the media, UDC communications manager Moeti Mohwasa said they intend to embark on mass demonstrations aimed at educating and sensitising citizens about democracy and credible elections.

The opposition coalition is currently contesting the outcome of 2019 general elections in a number of constituencies, alleging rigging by the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) aided by some state agencies.

“The demonstration will be led by our petitioners and the party leadership. We will stage it across the city,” he said.

According to Mohwasa, they also intend to read out a petition conveying the party’s demands.

He expressed concern that they had to make an application to the Botswana Police Service in order to be granted a permit to hold demonstrations.