Botswana parliament passes motion on lockdown easing

Botswana’s parliament on Wednesday passed a motion that will see the country embarking on a gradual easing of lockdown measures starting from May 8.Presenting the motion during a special parliamentary session in Gaborone, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane said the southern African country has decided to open up the economy in a staggered manner over the next few months.

“Based on our response to date and the current trajectory of the disease, we have decided to open our economy, albeit incrementally, while observing the disease patterns,” Tsogwane said.

He said the gradual easing of the lockdown would take place from 8-20 May, during which period “businesses, trades and schools may operate provided that the Director of Health Services is satisfied that such businesses, trades and schools have the capacity to take body temperatures of all persons accessing the business or school.”

The businesses or schools would be required to be regularly disinfected, the vice president said.

“However, during this period no liquor outlets or tobacco business shall be allowed to operate until further notice.”

He said the easing of the lockdown would be “reviewed from time to time, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country, the region and the world at large.”

Botswana has so far recorded 23 coronavirus cases.