Botswana poised to diversify into tourism

Botswana is taking steps to open up to holidaymakers in a bid to diversify its economy away from diamonds, an official has said in Gaborone on Wednesday.The Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism spokesperson Daniel Moatshe said that the ministry and other stakeholders will converge in the capital on 31st to discuss and review its tourism policy of 1990.

He said the outcome of the meeting is to ensure that there is easy and unhindered access for prospective tourist to and within Botswana and to ensure entrepreneurs fully subscribe to the standards.

According to Moatshe the objective of the meeting is also to elevate the recognition of tourism as a priority growth sector in Botswana as well as to adequately fund and aggressively develop and promote the sector.

Moatshe said it is also aimed at increasing and growing the contribution of tourism to the GDP as well as developing world class infrastructure for facilitation of tourism.

It is also aimed at advancing investment in tourism and creating a conducive and stable business environment and employing the best practices of environmental management and conservation in the tourism sector in order to be a globally acknowledged leader in environmental and nature conservation.