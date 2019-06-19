Botswana poll body warns of surge in voter registration irregularities

Botswana’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Wednesday warned of an alleged surge in the number of illegal voter registrations.IEC chief electoral officer Mogakolodi Rapoo told a Gaborone City Council meeting that the commission has noticed irregularities whereby some people are registering using addresses that are different from where they currently stay.

He said the IEC had received over 1,500 such cases across the country this year as compared to 633 in 2014.

The number is likely to rise once the voters’ roll inspection is completed, Rapoo said.

He warned that it was unlawful and punishable by law to give false information during the registration process. Offenders are liable to six months imprisonment, he said.

Botswana is heading for polls slated for October this year.