Botswana poll campaign rhetorics anger gays

Botswana gay rights group and activists have condemned political figures during the campaigns ahead of the general election scheduled for 23 October, APA can reveal here Saturday.Members of the lesbians, gays, bisexual, trans diverse, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) community expressed grave disappointment in the alleged disrespectful comments made by some of the political figures in their political campaigns messages.

LGBTIQ spokesperson Matlhogonolo Samsamcited parliamentarian candidates who allegedly claimed that some people “become gay because of their love for money” and “that gays initiate others.”

He said such kind of campaigns is proof that violence and discrimination towards the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans diverse and queer community is fuelled by some community leaders.

Samsamsaid community leaders need to acknowledge the “diversity of our society and that all Batswana are entitled to enjoy their fundamental rights to Freedoms of Expression and Identity and the Rights to Liberty and Sexual Autonomy.”

Samsam cautioned political members to refrain from using the LGBTIQ community to decampaign other politicians, but rather one should be able to stand on their own merit, quality and worth.

Politicians need to bear in mind the fundamental principles of democracy, human rights and the respect for rule of law and refrain from making utterances that will compromise the safety and security of others.

A true democratic and progressive leader should promote non-discrimination, diversity, dignity and respect for other all Batswana.