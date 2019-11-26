Botswana: Post-poll petitions to disrupt court business

Botswana authorities on Tuesday warned the justice delivery system is likely to move slowly over the coming month as the courts deal with a flurry of urgent election protests.The Registrar and Master of the High Court Michael Motlhabi said in a statement that several petitions have been lodged with the courts across the country for both parliamentary and council elections.

“Election petitions are by their very nature urgent and must be tried and determined within the statutory 90 days of their presentation to the High Court,” said Motlhabi.

Motlhabi advised that it is important to note that to comply with the expediency tenet of hearing these petitions expeditiously, normal court business would be affected.

“The Honourable Chief Justice has invoked Section 6 of the High Court Act Cap 04:02 so that these petitions are tried and determined by panels of High Court Judges as opposed to single judges,” he said.

Reports show that the petitions have been filed by the main opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change which alleges that acts of electoral fraud have been committed during general elections held in October.