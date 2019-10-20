Botswana poverty hits upward trajectory despite eradication programs

The number of people living in extreme poverty in Botswana is increasing again after several years of decline, the Ministry of Local government and Rural Development said in a new report seen by APA on Saturday.According to the report the destitution statistics for the financial years 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 depict an upward trend from 70 512 in 2016/17 to 75 053 in 2018/19.

“The overall grand total of beneficiaries under the destitute programme for 2018/19 is 75 053, reflects an increase of 4 345 (6.1%) from 70 708 beneficiaries enrolled in 2017/18,” reads the report.

The report states the increase in the numbers is attributed to among others; disintegration of the extended family system, low socio-economic status, old age and disability which renders beneficiaries economically unproductive.

It states that a noticeable increase in the number of permanent destitute persons is observed in Okavango in northern Botswana (19.9%), Boteti in the central part of the country (16.4%), Tonota 11,1%)also in the central part of the country and Maun Administrative Authority (7.3%) in the north west part of the country.

It says five districts have experienced an increase in the number of able bodied destitute persons as follows; Ghanzi in the western part of the country (30%), Kgatleng in the southern part of the country (24.5%), Moshupa also in the southern part of the country (23.8%) and Maun Administrative Authority (17.2%).

This is attributed to limited “job opportunities and persistent drought. The report comes against the backdrop of measures put in place by Botswana to eradicate poverty.