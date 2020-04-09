Botswana president, parliamentarians to be quarantined

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Parliamentarians will have to be quarantined after they came into contact with a nurse who tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.Director of Health Services, Malaki Tshipayagae revealed that the nurse was the one screening parliamentarians and the president during a special session of Parliament on Wednesday.

The purpose of the session was to discuss Masisi’s proposal that the current state of emergency be extended from 28 days to six months.

“Everyone who was at the Parliament is a casualty. Therefore, we have decided that everyone should go on 14 days quarantine,” said Tshipayagae.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Lemogang Kwape has announced that there are seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Botswana, bringing the total to 13.