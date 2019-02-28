Botswana press body slams negative publicity on elephant hunting

The Botswana Media and Allied Workers Union (BOMAWU) on Thursday slammed the negative international publicity relating to the proposed lifting of a hunting ban on elephants situation in the southern African country.BOMAWU president Philemon Mmeso said they have noted with concern media reports questioning the commitment of the government of Botswana to conservation and anti-poaching.

He said some of the reports made alarmist and ill-advised comments regarding the decision by Botswana to allow the culling of elephants and to lift a four-year-old ban on trophy hunting.

“Our government is world renowned for conducting its business in a transparent and consultative manner. We will fully support our government when it decides to revoke the hunting ban. More than anything, this Government puts Batswana first,” said Mmeso.

He warned citizens that there are concerted and deliberate efforts to undermine “our sovereignty, disregard the wishes of our people and attack our tourism industry, which is the second highest contributor to our economy.”

Following a cabinet sub-committee recommendation that elephants be culled to reduce effects of wildlife-human conflict, the media has been awash with reports criticising such an envisaged move.