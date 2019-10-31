Botswana private media to boycott Masisi inauguration

The Botswana Editors Forum (BEF) and the Botswana Media and Allied Workers Union (BOMAWU) said they intend to boycott President elect Mokgweetsi Masisi’s inauguration slated for Friday.In a statement the two media bodies earlier this week said they have learnt with shock and dismay that Botswana Government has without engaging the media, selected a few photographers to cover the presidential inauguration and take pictures in the red zone.

“This decision by government is offensive and sacrilegious to media freedom and editorial independence. Integral to media editorial independence is the prerogative of editors to assign reporters and photographers to cover events without influence or favour. That is a responsibility we can not outsource to some government official at the Office of the President who is not bound by our professional code,” they said.

Botswana Editors Forum and BOMAWU urged their members to boycott and stay away from the President’s inauguration on Friday 1, November 2019.

The petition was signed by Sunday Standard, Weekend Post, The Voice, BOMAU, The Telegraph Newspaper, The Botswana Guardian Newspaper, The Gazette, Editors Forum, Midweek Sun.

At least three heads of state, Zimbabwe’s Emerson Mnangangwa, Zambia’s Edgar Lungu and Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusu) are expected to grace Inauguration ceremony.

Other dignitaries expected are three Vice Presidents from Tanzania, Seychelles and Angola.