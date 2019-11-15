Botswana probes filming of porn at tourism sites

Botswana is probing allegations that some unscrupulous individuals and tour operators are filming pornographic materials in its tourism resorts in the northern part of the country, APA learned here Friday.The Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism stated that the Okavango Delta, Chobe and other protected areas in the north of the country are tourism regions supporting thousands of Batswana and their families through activities around its landscape, the flora and fauna found in the area.

According to the ministry, allegations have emerged that there is filming of pornographic movies in the sites as well as sexual exploitation of employees by campsite operators.

“We therefore wish to remind stakeholders and the public that the filming and production of pornographic material is an illegal activity, not allowed by law in Botswana. Furthermore, the ministry has not issued any permits to allow filming of such activities in protected areas” it stated.

The ministry urged those who may have such information to report to the appropriate authorities for investigations to be carried out, and enable the arresting of the situation if indeed such activities are confirmed.