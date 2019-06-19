Botswana probes tremors at liquidated mine

Botswana said Tuesday that it is investigating regular tremors in Selebi-Phikwe town in eastern part of the country where the liquidated BCL copper mine is located.In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Mineral Resources Green Technology and Energy Security said it has, through the Botswana Geoscience Institute, engaged experts to conduct detailed investigations commencing in early July 2019.

The ministry said the experts would investigate the causes or sources of the tremors as well as determine their magnitudes and frequency.

“The experts have already identified sites and preparations for the surface stations have been completed. This will be followed by installation of underground stations,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the “ground vibrations in Selebi-Phikwe are not life threatening, hence should not cause panic. The vibrations which vary in intensity are characterized noise.”

BCL copper mine was liquidated in 2016 following a decline in commodity prices especially copper prices.

The Botswana government, which was the sole shareholder, has struggled to find investors to reopen the mine.