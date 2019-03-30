Botswana promises UN of transforming nation to high income country

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi late Friday informed a United Nactions delegation that he wants to transform his country from a middle income country to a high income country.The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) team led by its secretary general Mukhisha Kituyi is in Botswana to set the tone for the national transformational agenda priorities.

Masisi said as part of efforts to transform the country there is urgent need for a National Transformation Strategy to be developed in order to drive the process of transforming Botswana to a High Income country.

” In this respect, I am happy to inform you that I will soon announce members of the National Transformation Strategy Team. Their mandate will be to come up with innovative ways of driving the national development agenda of this country,” he said.

Masisi said specifically, the main focus of the team will be to achieve among others, adiversified economy, anExport led economy, an economy that is open to Foreign Direct Investment, a vibrant economy that is also integrated into the global economy that is innovative and creative; and an economy with self-reliant entrepreneurial spirit.

He said since becoming the President last year in April, notable achievements have been realized in some areas including, review of the alcohol levy, review of the hunting ban – a process which is still to be concluded with Government taking appropriate decisions on the recommendations advanced so far.

Masisi said other achievements include a comprehensive review of the Economic Diversification Drive Initiative – also to be concluded soon, a cluster development model in the key prioritized sectors of beef, tourism and financial services which is being implemented, the Ease of Doing Business Reforms that have been undertaken so far which have put the country on a path towards luring investors to Botswana and implementation of the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) that is also in full stream and its contribution to an export led economy cannot be overemphasized.