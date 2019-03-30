International › APA

Botswana promises UN of transforming nation to high income country

Published on 30.03.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi late Friday informed a United Nactions delegation that he wants to transform his country from a middle income country to a high income country.The  United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) team led by  its secretary general Mukhisha Kituyi is in Botswana to set the tone  for the national transformational agenda priorities.

 Masisi  said as part of efforts to transform the country there is urgent need  for a National Transformation Strategy to be developed in order to drive  the process of transforming Botswana to a High Income country.

”  In this respect, I am happy to inform you that I will soon announce  members of the National Transformation Strategy Team. Their mandate will  be to come up with innovative ways of driving the national development  agenda of this country,” he said. 

Masisi said specifically, the main focus of the team will be to achieve among others, adiversified economy, anExport led economy, an economy that is open to Foreign Direct Investment, a vibrant economy that is also integrated into the global economy that is innovative and creative; and an economy with self-reliant entrepreneurial spirit.

He  said since becoming the President last year in April, notable  achievements have been realized in some areas including, review of the alcohol levy, review of  the hunting ban – a process which is still to be concluded with  Government taking appropriate decisions on the recommendations advanced  so far.

Masisi said other achievements include a comprehensive review of the Economic Diversification Drive Initiative – also to be concluded soon, a cluster development model in the key prioritized sectors of beef, tourism and financial services which is being implemented, the Ease  of Doing Business Reforms that have been undertaken so far which  have  put the country on a path towards luring investors to Botswana and  implementation of  the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) that is also in full stream and its  contribution to an export led economy cannot be overemphasized.

