Botswana public service unions pledge to remain apolitical ahead of polls

The Botswana Federation of Public Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) has resolved to adopt a neutral stance on which political party to support ahead of the polls scheduled for 23 October, an official said on Monday.According to BOFEPUSU secretary general Tobokani Rari, the 10 affiliates of the umbrella union resolved not to align with any of the political formations that are contesting the 2019 general elections.

“This stance was adopted following an intense and robust debate by the Governing Council delegates,” Rari said.

He noted that the decision was arrived at “as a result of the absence of the guiding principle in the form of a comprehensive workers manifesto.”

He stated that the federation further resolved to make all available efforts to reach out and appeal to all workers who have registered for the 2019 elections to turn up at polling stations on 23 October to exercise their democratic right to decide on the country’s next government.

“Further to that, the federation resolved to make a passionate appeal to workers to, in exercise of their democratic right to vote, exercise due care and due diligence in deciding on who to vote such that their vote would safeguard and protect the interest of the working class,” the official said.

In the last election, BOFEPUSU supported the main opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change, a stance that resulted in the ruling Botswana Democratic Party winning less than 50 percent of the popular vote for the first since the country gained independence in 1966.