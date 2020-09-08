Botswana recalls glass contaminated fruit juices

Botswana’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday recalled batches of South African-made fruit juices amid fears that the drinks may have been contaminated with small pieces of glass.In a statement, health services director Malaki Tshipayagae said the action by the ministry followed communication from Pioneer Food Group South Africa with regard the contamination of two batches of canned 330-millilitre Liqui Fruit Red Grape juices.

The batches that are subject to the recall are ones with best-before dates of 1 and 2 April 2021.

“The cause of the recall is due to contamination of the product with small pieces of glass,” Tshipayagae said.

He said the ministry had issued a mandatory recall to all wholesalers, supermarkets, distributors, retailers, traders and importers of the affected products.

“This is a food safety issue, hence as a precautionary measure the ministry urges consumers not to consume the affected products.”

Customers who bought any of the affected products should return them to the respective shops where they purchased them for a full refund, the official said.