International › APA

Happening now

Botswana records first COVID death in four months

Published on 10.01.2023 at 09h21 by APA News

Botswana has recorded its first death from COVID-19 in four months as the southern African country reported an increase in new infections from the deadly virus.According to the Ministry of Health, one person succumbed to virus in Jwaneng, prompting authorities to intensify a testing campaign in the mining town located some 200 km southwest of the capital Gaborone. 

The ministry reported a surge in new cases triggered by Omicron sub-variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 that were recently detected in the country.

There were 159 new infections reported on Monday alone across the country.

Botswana has so far recorded 328,190 COVID-19 infections and 2,787 deaths since the first cases of the diseases were reported in April 2020.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top