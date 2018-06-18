Botswana: Refugees petition SADC over looming repatriation

Namibian refugees in Botswana have petitioned the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat over a decision made by the host government to repatriate them by the end of July, a private radio station reported here Monday.According to Yarona FM, there are more than 900 Namibians who fled to Botswana in 1999 following political uprising in the Caprivi Strip.

A spokesperson for the refugees Felix Kakula told the radio station that they decided to petition SADC after their efforts to engage both Botswana and Namibian governments to discuss their status fell on deaf ears.

The secretariat of the 15-member SADC is headquartered in the Botswana capital Gaborone.

The refugees, who fled Namibia in the 1999 after they attempted to secede the Caprivi Strip from Namibia, fear that they might face treason charges if they return to their home country.

But the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has assured the refugees that they would be given immunity if they returned home.

The Botswana government has given the refugees until July 11 to voluntarily return home or face forceful removal.