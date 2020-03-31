Botswana registers first death from Coronavirus pandemic

Botswana says it has registered the first victim of Coronavirus and that the victim was buried

on 28th March, 2020.The Vice President of Botswana, Slumber Tsogwane, said on Tuesday that the victim, a woman, who had travelled to Motswedi village, South Africa on the 14 March, 2020 and returned the following day on 15th March 2020.

“She started showing symptoms on the 21 March, 2020 and later developed fever. It was noted that she had a significant other, comorbidities. On her return from Motswedi, she was kept quarantined at home from where she was brought to Bamalete Lutheran Hospital (about 30km from the capital Gaborone),” the Vice President said.

Tsogwane explained that she was seen in Accident and Emergency and put under mandatory quarantine where she died on the 25 March, 2020, and the burial conducted with the necessary precautions of someone suspected to have highly infectious disease.

He said that contact tracing was currently underway and so far, 14 had been identified, quarantined and tested. Botswana has since registered four cases of Coronavirus, including the current victim and has declared a state of emergency and a 28-day lockdown.