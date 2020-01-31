Botswana registers first suspected Coronavirus case

Botswana on Friday said it has registered its first suspected case of Coronavirus and is taking measures to ensure the affected person does not spread it to others.In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the suspected case was registered on Thursday at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in the capital Gaborone.

The affected person was a passenger who had just arrived from China en route Ethiopia.

The suspect case is still under isolation at a medical facility in Gaborone and investigations are on-going, according to the ministry.

It said it was continuing to closely monitor the situation in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

Botswana has since the beginning of the week intensified screening of travellers at its points of entry.

The ministry advised Batswana to practice good hygiene and avoid crowded places and to seek immediate medical help if they experience fevers, coughs, difficulty in breathing, fatigue and headaches.