Botswana relaxes immigration laws to attract investors

Botswana is in the process of overhauling its immigration system and relaxing visa requirements as part of the new administration’s efforts to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Thursday.Speaking at a meeting of the High-Level Consultative Council (HLCC) in the capital Gaborone, Masisi said in the spirit of reforming the ease of doing business in Botswana, his new administration has decided to overhaul the country’s immigration policies.

“While this will not be implemented today or tomorrow, what I can tell you is that we decided to carry out massive adjustment and reorientation to our immigration system. Those who are employers or investors and have been struggling with visas or residence or employment permits will now be facilitated as expeditiously as possible,” he said.

Masisi who ascended to the presidency in April this year, said there is need for his administration to double its efforts to make it easier for companies to set up in Botswana.

He went on to express concern at the declining position of Botswana in the world rankings in relation to the ease of doing business in the country.

“In the last report by the World Bank, Botswana’s ranking in the ease of doing business position declined from 21 to 81 out of 190 countries – a great concern and we need to redouble our efforts to attract and make it easier for companies to set up in Botswana,” the President said.

On job creation, Masisi said the government is determined to work very hard to facilitate the creation of as many jobs in the economy, as promised in his inauguration address, when he made a commitment to prioritize and address unemployment, particularly among the youth.