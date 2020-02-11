Botswana ‘renews’ commitment to AU

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has pledged to “renew” his country’s commitment following a turbulent relationship between the continental body and his predecessor Ian Khama, APA learnt here Monday.In a statement after he delivered an address at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, Masisi assured those in attendance of Botswana’s commitment to continue to work closely with the AU and other leaders towards achieving Africa’s aspirations and developmental agenda.

“The people of Africa continue to look at this body to deliver them from abject poverty, disease, conflict and gross human rights afflictions,” Masisi said in a statement seen by APA.

He added: “I encouraged regional and economic bodies to work together towards the attainment of Agenda 2063. The Africa We Want would not be realized if leaders did not work together.”

He said African leader “are singularly and collectively compelled to work towards finding lasting solutions to the protective conflicts ravaging some parts of our continent.”

Khama snubbed AU meetings and attacked the continental body’s stance on the International Criminal Court, something that nearly isolated the southern African nation from the rest of the continent.

Agenda 2063 is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into a global powerhouse of the future.