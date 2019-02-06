Botswana reserves car dealership for citizens

Published on 06.02.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

The government of Botswana is reportedly taking steps to reserve businesses for pre-owned motor dealership and mobile phone shops for citizens, APA learned here Wednesday.Dealership of vehicles in Botswana is a business currently dominated by Asians, West Africans and Somalis.

According to a report by Yarona FM radio station, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Peggy Serame said this is intended to economically empower citizens.

Serame told the radio station that guidelines have been drafted and plans to implement the policy is at an advanced stage.

Botswana has since reserved some tourism businesses for citizens only.

They include bed and breakfast, guest houses, mobile safaris, dugout canoes and transfer of guests between airports and hotels have been made the exclusive preserve of citizens.

Some other businesses reserved for citizens include car wash license, cleaning services license, petrol filling station license, internet cafe or copy shop license and funeral parlor license among others.