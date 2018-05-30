Botswana: Retired Khama banned from flying army planes

The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Wednesday confirmed that it has issued an order to its air wing advising commanders of squadron to prevent former President Ian Khama from flying any army aircraft.BDF spokesperson, Fana Maswabi confirmed that the order that was leaked to the public originates from the army and stops Khama, a trained pilot from flying.

According to the savingram signed by the Air Arm Commander, Major General Phatshwane partly reads: “With the retirement of the former president Lt Gen Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama you are informed that he is no more allowed to fly any BDF aircraft as crew.”

The order titled “Air Arm Command operation standing order No 2 of 2018” further states that “When flying the former President you are required to accord him VIP status and crew should be as per Airstaff Instructions (ASI).”

Reports indicate that the latest development comes after the BDF recently recalled some of its members from Khama’s security escort.

Fielding questions from the media on Wednesday President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Khama’s privileges as a former head of state have not been cut.

“He enjoys all the benefits he is entitled to like those who came before him. There will never be any cuts because there is a green book and those privileges are in there,” said Masisi.

Khama retired last April after ruling the Southern African nation since 2008.