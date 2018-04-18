Botswana reviews incentives for C’wealth Games stars

Botswana is reviewing the amounts it should reward athletes who recently represented the country at the just ended Commonwealth Games in Australia, Sports Minister Thapelo Olopeng said Wednesday.Speaking during an occasion to welcome the athletes in the capital Gaborone, Olopeng said the national athletics team that represented Botswana at the Commonwealth Games in Australia deserves more incentives than the standard currently offered by government.

The minister said President Mokgweetsi Masisi has convened a meeting at which cabinet ministers will decide on added incentives to give the team as they displayed an exceeding performance at the games.

Currently athletes are given US$10,000 for winning gold medals in international competitions, US$5,000 for silver and US$2,500 for bronze.

Sprinter IsaacMakwala clinched his first international gold medal with compatriot, Baboloki Thebe coming behind to win silver. Makwala won the 400 metres final with a time of 44.35 at the Gold Coast.

For the first time in history Botswana managed to win more than one gold at the Games, winning three gold medals by Amantle Montsho, Isaac Makwala, and the 4×400 metres men’s relay team. Botswana won women’s relay won bronze making a total of five medals that the team has won in Gold Coast.