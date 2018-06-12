Botswana rights group applauds Burkina Faso over death penalty move

The Botswana Centre for Human Rights on Tuesday congratulated Burkina Faso for abolishing the death penalty and called on the authorities in Gaborone to emulate their peers in the West African country.On May 31 Burkina Faso became the 21st African state to abolish the death penalty.

This followed an adoption of new penal code by Burkinabe parliamentarians which included an increase in fines and placing life imprisonment as the maximum penalty. This adoption means that the death penalty has been removed.

“We believe that our government should take the lead in condemning the use of force as a demonstration of its commitment to the respect for the dignity of all human beings,” the Botswana Centre for Human Rights said.

Botswana remains the only country in southern Africa which continues to carry out the death penalty. The most recent execution was on 25 May.

The Botswana Centre for Human Rights called on the Botswana government “to act in concert with an increasing number of our African states by imposing a moratorium on the use of the death penalty with the ultimate aim to abolish it.”

Botswana still insists that its citizens are not opposed to death penalty as a deterrent to murder cases.