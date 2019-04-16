Botswana ruling party accuses S/Africa’s ANC of regime change plot

Botswana’s ruling party on Tuesday accused the African National Congress of South Africa of working with the opposition to effect regime change in Gaborone. Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) secretary general Mpho Balopi told journalists that the party has been infiltrated by its “fraternal friends” from the ANC.

Falling short of saying that the latest development borders on violation of territorial integrity, Balopi expressed shock that given their long standing relationship with high profile members of the ANC “could be linked to the external forces that are working behind the scenes to destabilise the BDP and its government.”

“We condemn citizens who are partnering with those who want, for their selfish reasons, to destabilise the country at the expense of the nation and leadership,” Balopi said.

Balopi’s comments come amid reports that South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe allegedly attempted to finance the bid by former Botswana minister of foreign affairs Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi to wrestle power from President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Venson-Moitoi challenged Masisi for the leadership of the BDP at the party’s special congress held in early April.

Motsepe is accused of attempting to fund Venson-Moitoi’s campaign to the tune of US$6 million, an allegation she has refuted.

Motsepe is alleged to be a sister in law to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Balopi said he is expected to meet ANC secretary general Ace Magashula to discuss the alleged political meddling in local politics.