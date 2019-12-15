Botswana ruling party calls for dismissal of post-poll petitions

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has called on the High Court to dismiss 16 petitions filed by the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) on a technicality for allegedly failing to prove that there were irregularities in some constituencies during the country’s general elections held in October, APA learnt here on Sunday.The BDP, through its lawyers Bogopa Mannewe Attorneys, argued on Sunday that the opposition had failed to provide convincing evidence to prove that there was indeed electoral fraud.

The lawyers argued that the UDC failed to prove how the BDP connived with the Directorate of Intelligence and Security and certain officials of the Independent Electoral Commission to rig elections in certain constituencies.

“There is no allegation in the petitions that the alleged corrupt practices complained of were implemented or carried out in the constituencies where they are alleged to have occurred,” the lawyers said.

They said the opposition also failed to mention allegedly affected by the alleged electoral fraud as well as the impact of the rigging on the result of the general elections as required by the Electoral Act.

The UDC however insists that its petitions comply with the requirements of the Electoral Act and should not be dismissed on a technicality.