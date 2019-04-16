Botswana ruling party denies being funded by China

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) on Tuesday refuted claims by the opposition that it is being funded by the Chinese government.In a statement, the BDP said it condemns “the false statement released by the Botswana National Front (BNF) that claims that the Communist Party of China (CPC) and it’s government are meddling in Botswana politics by financing the BDP.”

The BDP challenged the BNF to present to the public evidence that demonstrates that the CPC is or has funded the Botswana governing party.

“It is a matter of public knowledge that all Botswana political parties have warm relations with regional and international political parties such as ANC, Communist Party of China and ZANU PF.

“These parties should not be conflated with companies that the Botswana government does business with,” read the statement.

The ruling party said it was disappointed by what it called the “unsubstantiated, irresponsible and reckless statement” by the main opposition party.

The BDP said it was committed to evidence-based politics of engaging with regional and international partners with the ultimate aim of enhancing the international image of Botswana.

“Maybe the BNF needs to be reminded that Botswana-Sino relations date back to the ’70s. Records are there to prove this,” the BDP said.