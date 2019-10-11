Botswana ruling party leads in poll survey

A new report by Afrobarometer released on Friday shows that the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) will retain a commanding lead among declared voters.The Afrobarometer report shows that the BDP is likely to win the general elections despite the stiff challenge of an invigorated opposition.

According to the report, 44 percent of those surveyed said they would vote for the BDP while 22 percent indicated preference for the opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change.

About three percent said they would vote for the Alliance for Progressives while only two percent would vote for the newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

The BPF was formed by disgruntled BDP officials and has the backing of former president Ian Khama who has fallen out with his successor President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Botswana is getting ready for general elections which will be held on 23 October.