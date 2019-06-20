Botswana ruling party members defect to newly formed party – Official

More than 20 councillors have reportedly resigned from the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) across the country, APA learnt here Thursday.One of the councillors, Baemedi Kudumane revealed that they were crossing the floor to join the newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

According to Kudumane, the BDP “is no longer the party we believe in.”

He warned that more BDP officials are expected to jump ship and join the BPF.

However, BDP spokesperson Banks Kentse said the party was yet to receive the resignation letters of the 20 councillors despite claims that the officials have submitted these to their respective council chairmen.

“Until the party receives such letters, we cannot confirm nor deny their departure. But what I can add is that yes it is true that the party is aware of the mass resignation through social media,” he said.