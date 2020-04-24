Botswana, S/Africa discuss Lesotho political crisis

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday hosted a special envoy from his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Lesotho.Jeff Radebe said he briefed Masisi in his capacity as the incoming chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security of the Southern African Development Community about the situation in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

“We are hopeful that the situation in Lesotho will be concluded as soon as possible with the intention by the Right Honourable the Prime Minister, Dr Thomas Thabane to leave as indicated in February 2020,” said Radebe.

He expressed hope that the process would be concluded in the next few days to ensure a smooth and peaceful transition that would result in the selection of a new Lesotho Prime Minister.

Reports indicate that Thabane is rejecting an offer of an immediate, dignified retirement as he is quoted as saying he will not be told when to leave office.

The 80-year-old leader has been under pressure to step down after being linked to the murder of his ex-wife, 58-year-old Lipolelo Thabane, three years ago.