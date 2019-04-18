Botswana, S/Africa in talks over alleged regime change

Botswana and South Africa on Thursday held talks to discuss recent media claims that there were some high profile individuals from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) who wanted to effect regime change in Gaborone.While he was cagey with details, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Andrew Sesinyi said Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Thursday received a special envoy of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the person of Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu. “The special envoy conveyed a message from His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa. The message from the President of the Republic of South Africa reiterated the long standing and excellent relations subsisting between the Republic of Botswana and the Republic of South Africa,” Sesinyi said.

He added that “The message assured that despite the recent media reports, relations between the two countries remain solid.”

By ‘recent media reports,’ Sesinyi is referring to claims that South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe attempted to effect regime change in Botswana by funding former Minister Pelonomi Venson Moitoi’s campaign against Masisi for the presidency of the ruling party.

Motsepe who is Ramaphosa’s sister in-law and wife of South Africa’s Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has since denied the claims.