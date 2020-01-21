Botswana ‘s unemployment hits record high

Official figures released by state run Statistics Botswana on Tuesday show that unemployment has increased from 17.6 percent three years ago to 20.7 percent, representing a record high.According to the Statistics Botswana’s Quarterly Multi Modular Survey (QMTS) focussing on labour which compares various labour indicators from the third quarter of 2019 with the last full labour survey, the 2015/16 Botswana Multi Topic Household Survey says while the economy continues to create jobs, largely in the formal sector, this is not keeping pace with jobseekers’ demands.

The survey shows that the number of economically active people (15 years and above), which means those employed and those looking for employment, was measured at 940,546 in the third quarter of 2019.

This is compared to 836,734 that was recorded in 2015/16, giving a difference between the two of 103,812 or a 12.4 percent increase in the economically active population.

Youth unemployment rose during the period, with the unemployment rate among those aged between 15 and 35 years rising to 26.7 percent from 25.1 percent.

The survey also states that the number of employed people aged 15 years and above, meanwhile, went from 689, 528 in 2015/16 to 745,556 in the third quarter of 2019, a growth of about 56,000 jobs or 8.1 percent.