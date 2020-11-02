Botswana: SADC commends Tanzania over peaceful polls

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has congratulated Tanzanians for the generally peaceful general elections last week.According to results from the National Electoral Commission (NEC), President John Magufuli cruised to a landslide victory after winning more than 84 percent of the votes cast during the October 28 presidential poll that was held concurrently with elections to choose members of parliament.

SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation Chairperson, President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana on Monday congratulated “all political parties/candidates and encourage them to consolidate the gains made in the democratic space since the advent of multiparty elections in the country.”

“Following the general elections held on 28 October 2020, SADC applauds the people of the United Republic of Tanzania for once again demonstrating their commitment to democracy by exercising their right to vote in a calm and tranquil manner.”

He called upon Magufuli’s government to “closely engage all actors in democracy, governance and politics with a view to implement reforms aimed at improving political engagement and sustain democracy within the United Republic of Tanzania.”

Magufuli’s main rival, Tindu Lissu has refused to accept the poll outcome, accusing the NEC of working with the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party to stuff ballot boxes with papers in favour of Magufuli.