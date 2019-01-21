Botswana: SADC congratulates DRC president-elect

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has congratulated the President-elect of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi following national elections held on 30 December 2018 and last week’s Constitutional Court endorsement of the poll outcome.In a statement on Monday, SADC chairperson Hage Geingob called upon the Congolese to accept the outcome “and consolidate democracy and maintain a peaceful and stable environment following the landmark elections.”

“We further congratulate the people of DRC, the political leadership and all stakeholders in the country for conducting the elections in a peaceful manner despite the security and logistical challenges,” Geingob said.

He urged all stakeholders to support Tshisekedi and his government in maintaining unity, peace and stability; and attaining socio-economic development in the DRC.

Geingob, who is also the president of Namibia, said “SADC looks forward to a peaceful transfer of power to the President-elect.”