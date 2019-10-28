Botswana: SADC warns of heatwave threat

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Climate Services Centre on Monday warned that maximum temperatures are expected to significantly rise in central parts of region, reaching heatwave thresholds.The centre, which is based in Botswana’s capital Gaborone, said persistent temperatures in the range of 30°C to 35°C are expected in most of central SADC until 31 October.

“Parts of central SADC will experience temperatures above 35°C over a consecutive period of three days and occasions where temperatures have a high probability to exceed 40°C, thus reaching the threshold for heatwave alert during the forecast period,” the centre said in a statement.

Extreme south-eastern Angola, northern and eastern most parts of Botswana, the eastern half of eSwatini, south-western parts of Madagascar, southern Malawi, most of Mozambique, extreme north-eastern Namibia, eastern fringes of South Africa, south and eastern Zambia as well as the northern fringes and southern half of Zimbabwe are expected to have a high probability of experiencing heatwaves during the period of 25-31 October.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Botswana registered one heatwave-related death on 23 October, which was an election day.