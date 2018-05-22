Botswana see further drop in foreign reserves

Botswana’s foreign reserve dropped by 2.2 percent in March, being measured at US$7 billion, the lowest they have reached in four years, APA learned on Tuesday.The last time Botswana’ foreign reserves dipped below US$7.1 billion was in March 2014 when they were also pegged at US$7 billion.

Bank of Botswana figures show that the reserves fell from US$7.2 billion in February due largely to movements in the transaction balances tranche, a subcategory of the reserves catering for short term foreign currency needs in the local market.

According to the official figures, the level of the transaction balances tranche fell by 33% in March, one of its steepest declines in recent times.

At their latest levels and using an average monthly import bill of US$ 5 billion, the current level of foreign reserves is equivalent to approximately 14 months of import cover.

According to the reserve guidelines, the central bank is required to maintain at least six months of import cover in the foreign reserves.

Botswana’s foreign reserves were pegged at US$ 8.2 billion in October 2017, dropping to US$7.3 billion in December and then rising again to US$7.6 billion in January, before the latest drop.