Botswana sets 3 percent poverty eradication target

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday revealed that his government has set a national target of reducing poverty to 3 percent.Speaking at the national poverty eradication expo, Masisi said Botswana has also fared well in terms of eradicating abject poverty, which stood at 5.8 percent in 2015/16, down from 6.4 percent in 2009/10.

“This is against our national target of reducing poverty to 3 percent. Our fight against poverty is bearing fruit,” he said.

According to the 2015/16 Multi Topic House Hold Survey conducted by Statistics Botswana, there are indications that between 2009 and 2016 poverty declined from 19.3 percent to 16.3 percent.

“To ensure that no one is left behind government will profile all the poor people in the country so that they are all assisted accordingly to improve their livelihood,” he said.

Masisi said the National Vision 2036 espouses poverty eradication as both desirable and attainable.

“Government’s strategy shift from poverty reduction to eradication was in view of the fact that to achieve this objective would require changes to the approaches that were adopted in the past,” he said.