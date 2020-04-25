Botswana shelves public service salary hike

Botswana’s Minister of Presidential Affairs Kabo Morwaeng said Saturday that the government has deferred a 6 percent and 10 percent salary increase for public servants for at least six (6) months for the current financial year.The increment was to be effected on 1st April. In a televised press conference, Morwaeng said Government was committed to fulfilling the agreement of salary increment.

“Due to the fact that we have to prioritize expenditure on resources aimed at controlling and containing the coronavirus, Public servants will therefore be owed arraes by government,” said Morwaeng.

The deferment comes a few days before the first batch of public servants were to be paid. The increase was as a result of negotiations between six public sector unions and employer- Directorate of Public Service Management.