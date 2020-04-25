International › APA

Happening now

Botswana shelves public service salary hike

Published on 25.04.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Botswana’s Minister of Presidential Affairs Kabo Morwaeng said Saturday that the government has deferred a 6 percent and 10 percent salary increase for public servants for at least six (6) months for the current financial year.The increment was to be effected on 1st April. In a televised press conference, Morwaeng said Government was committed to fulfilling the agreement of salary increment. 

 “Due  to the fact that we have to prioritize expenditure on resources aimed  at controlling and containing the coronavirus, Public servants will  therefore be owed arraes by government,” said Morwaeng. 

The  deferment comes a few days before the first batch of public servants  were to be paid. The increase was as a result of negotiations between  six public sector unions and employer- Directorate of Public Service  Management. 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top