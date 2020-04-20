Botswana shifts attention to COVID-19 contact tracing

Botswana has changed its strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus from one involving community testing to contact tracing as the country moves to identify those who have had physical contact with the 20 people who have so far tested positive for COVID-19, health experts said on Monday.Botswana had initially sought to conduct random testing in communities and tourist resorts across the country.

In a televised address to the nation, COVID-19 Coordination Team leader Kereng Masupu said the decision to change the approach was taken after analysing noticing a growing number of local transmission cases.

He revealed that at least six of the 20 cases so far registered in the country got the virus through contact with infected persons.

Another member of the team, Mosepele Mosepele said evidence has proved that contact tracing is bearing fruit and should be intensified through target testing, hence the need to abandon the community testing approach.

On Monday teams from the Ministry of Health started testing in seven villages in which people who have tested positive were identified.

Mosepele said the teams have been dispatched strategically to places where people who have been in contact with infected persons are located.