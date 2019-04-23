Botswana slaps visa restrictions on S/Africans accused of regime change plot

The Botswana government has slapped two South Africans accused of attempting to effect regime change in Botswana, APA can reveal here Tuesday.Businesswoman Brisgette Radebe and a certain Malcolm X, both identified as South African citizens by Botswana’s Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs Ngaka Ngaka, have been added to a list that require them to apply for visas before visiting the neighbouring country.

Their declaration appears on the Government Gazette published on Tuesday.

Radebe is the wife of South African Energy Minister Jeff Radebe and a sister-in-law of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Reports indicate that Radebe and Malcom X have been accused of colluding in the recent ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) presidential elections, with the aim of toppling President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Their plan was to prop up former cabinet minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi in her fight to wrestle the BDP leadership from Masisi at the party’s elective congress held in early April.

Last week Ramaphosa sent his International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to Gaborone to smoothen relations with Masisi.

The two are now required to apply for visas whenever they want to visit Botswana. South Africans are generally not required to obtain visa to enter Botswana.

Radebe and Malcolm X now join other prominent South Africans required to apply for visas to enter Botswana. These include the ultra-leftist leader of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, and other members of the EFF.