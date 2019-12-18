Botswana staring hunger in 2020 – FAO

Botswana is likely to experience a reduced cereal output during the current 2019/20 farming season on the back of unfavourable weather conditions, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation warned on Wednesday.FAO said in its latest food security update that Botswana’s cereal production declined to below-average levels during the 2019/20 season, which runs from October 2019 to April 2020.

“Planting of the 2020 cereal crops started in November and it is anticipated to conclude by the end of December, with crops expected to be ready for harvest from next April,” the UN agency said.

According to the report, rainfall has been sufficient to facilitate planting operations and support crop germination in the main producing areas.

However, the forecast is not so good during the period from December 2019 to February 2020 period, with weather experts warning of a probability of average to below-average rainfall.

This is expected to take a toll on cereal production prospects.