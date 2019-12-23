Botswana steps up efforts to curb escalating rhino poaching

Botswana through the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism on Monday said it has taken a decesion to curb escalating rhino poaching incidents.In a statement, the Ministry said “this unfortunate situation on the country’s rhino population has continued with more rhinos being killed.”

According to the Ministry “From October 2019 to date, 13 more rhinos have been poached. This brings the number of rhinos poached since October 2018 to 31 rhinos with 23 being white rhinoceros and 8 black rhinoceros.”

The Ministry said the Government has considerably stepped up efforts to address the poaching situation with interventions leading to recovery of some horns and hunting weapons.

” During engagement with the poachers seven casualties occurred amongst poachers who were resisting arrest. The Government will continue to do all it can to ensure the protection of this iconic species, which was reintroduced twice in Botswana,” the Ministry said.