Botswana: Suspected Coronavirus cases test negative

All five suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus in Botswana have tested negative, health authorities announced on Thursday.Five suspected cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Botswana over the past week, involving people who had returned either from China or countries were the virus has been detected.

Allaying public fears on Thursday, director of health services in Botswana’s Ministry of Health and Wellness, Malaki Tshipayagae said none of the cases were confirmed through laboratory tests.

“Following testing of the five suspected cases of Novel Coronavirus 2019 (nCov) conducted at different time points of their presentation to the hospital, the results for all the five suspected cases were all negative,” Tshipayagae said in a statement.

He however said health officials would remain vigilant and continue to monitor the cases.

“The ministry continues to screen all arrivals for the virus and advises postponement of unnecessary travel to affected countries,” Tshipayagae said.

The official called on Batswana and visitors to the country to observe preventative measures such as diligent hand washing, covering of the mouth when coughing and sneezing and proper waste disposal.