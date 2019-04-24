Botswana taxman seizes opposition’s aircraft as election campaigning heats up

Published on 24.04.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) on Wednesday seized a jet and helicopter that opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has been using to campaign for elections set for later this year.BURS confirmed that it has grounded the planes hired by UDC leader Duma Boko.

“It is true we grounded them,” BURS general manager Mable Bolele said but refused to give details about the incident.

Sources however told APA that the South African-registered jet and helicopter have neither been formally declared nor cleared with Botswana customs authorities.

Boko has however accused the government of “playing dirty.”

“The government is paranoid. They’re trying to derail our campaign. They just want to play dirty,” Boko said.