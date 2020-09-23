Botswana temporarily lifts ban on exports of live cattle

Botswana has temporarily lifted a ban on exports of live cattle in a move that will local livestock farmers selling their animals for slaughter in neighbouring countries, APA learnt here on Wednesday.Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security spokesperson Boikhutso Rabasha said the government has decided to allow exports of live cattle for the next three months.

“The Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security wishes to inform farmers and the general public that government has allowed export of live cattle for slaughter effective 1st October to 31st December 2020,” Rabasha said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ban has been in place for some years as the country tries to rebuild its cattle herd.

The ministry says the move is part of efforts to liberalize the beef sector and discontinue the monopoly hitherto enjoyed by the Botswana Meat Commission, which is the country’s sole beef exporter.

The move also comes as the southern African country is battling the effects of a crippling drought experienced during the 2019/20, which has seen pastures dwindle for livestock farming.

Over the next three months, private abattoirs interested in exporting beef would be licensed to sell their cattle to other countries.