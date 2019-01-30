Botswana to assess extent of drought aftermath

Published on 30.01.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

The Botswana government is expected to assess how livestock has been affected by drought across the country, a report by Yarona radio station revealed on Wednesday.Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security Patrick Ralotsia told the radio station that farmers have been affected by drought hence the decision to conduct the assessment.

The government last year declared 2018 a drought year and they expect the drought period to come to an end in March.

Ralotsia reminded farmers that his ministry will continue to subsidize medicine and feeds.

According to reports, the 2017-2018 ploughing season recorded a yield of less than 71,000 tonnes, which translates to 24 percent of the required grain.

As of mid-January, most parts of Botswana have significant rainfall deficits of 30 percent or more.

As a result, the most affected areas are anticipating a reduction in staple food production.

This is anticipated to negatively affect household food security in the long term.