International › APA

Happening now

Botswana to export teachers to Seychelles, Mozambique

Published on 23.01.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

Botswana revealed on Wednesday that it is recruiting at least 21 teachers to work in Seychelles while another five will be exported to Mozambique.Botswana’s Ministry of Basic Education said in a statement it is inviting applications from suitably qualified and experienced Teachers for 21 vacancies at Seychelles secondary schools starting in April 2019.

The ministry invited applications from candidates wishing to teach English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Geography, Information and Communication Technology, Career Guidance and Counselling, Design and Technology, and Physics.

Mozambique has already recruited five Botswana teachers to work at the Maputo International School.

The ministry said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to improve people to people interaction and cultural exchanges, which will go a long way in contributing to improved bilateral relations between the two countries.

Tags :

READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top