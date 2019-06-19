Botswana to host African Land Forces Summit

Botswana will next week host a meeting of African military chiefs to discuss a continental response to the rising transboundary security threats, APA learnt here on Wednesday.United States embassy spokesperson Ephraim Keoreng said in a statement that the African Land Forces Summit will take place from 24-27 June in Gaborone, bringing together land force chiefs from across Africa to develop “cooperative solutions to regional and trans-regional challenges and threats”.

He said an estimated 50 land force chiefs from across Africa, along with more than 20 military and political leaders from Europe, South America and the US, are expected to attend the meeting and to provide greater perspective and strengthen relationships to defeat malign influence.

“Leaders will engage in plenary breakout sessions led by military and academic scholars focusing on regional organizations, multinational task forces and cooperation through peacekeeping,” said Keoreng.

Botswana ground forces commander Molefi Seikano will co-host the event together with US Army Africa commander Roger Cloutier Jr.